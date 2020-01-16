Molson Coors-B Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.20%

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.74 to a high of $56.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.06 on volume of 297,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Molson Coors-B has traded in a range of $49.82 to $67.24 and is now at $56.34, 13% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.34% higher over the past week, respectively.