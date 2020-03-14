MySmarTrend
Molina Healthcar has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Managed Health Care Industry (MOH, GTS, MGLN, CNC, HQY)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Molina Healthcar ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,939.0%. Following is Triple-S Mgmt-B with a ROE of 712.1%. Magellan Health ranks third lowest with a ROE of 852.9%.

Centene Corp follows with a ROE of 1,516.2%, and Healthequity Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,557.4%.

