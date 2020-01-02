Molina Healthcar has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry (MOH, ANTM, CI, UNH, MGLN)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Molina Healthcar ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.1%. Anthem Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 9.6%. Cigna Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 10.8%.

Unitedhealth Grp follows with a future earnings growth of 13.1%, and Magellan Health rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 13.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Molina Healthcar. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Molina Healthcar in search of a potential trend change.