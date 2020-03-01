Mohawk Inds Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.03%

Mohawk Inds (NYSE:MHK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.22 to a high of $133.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $133.94 on volume of 116,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mohawk Inds has traded in a range of $108.93 to $156.60 and is now at $132.22, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

