Mohawk Inds has the Highest Sales per Share in the Home Furnishings Industry (MHK, FLXS, HOFT, TPX, BSET)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Mohawk Inds ranks highest with a sales per share of $130.18. Flexsteel Inds is next with a sales per share of $62.97. Hooker Furniture ranks third highest with a sales per share of $53.32.

Tempur Sealy Int follows with a sales per share of $49.55, and Bassett Furn rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $42.77.

