Mohawk Inds Falls 1.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Mohawk Inds (NYSE:MHK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $129.51 to a high of $129.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $133.12 on volume of 85,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mohawk Inds share prices have been bracketed by a low of $108.93 and a high of $156.60 and are now at $127.71, 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

