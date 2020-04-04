Modine Mfg Co has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (MOD, SRI, GNTX, DORM, DAN)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Modine Mfg Co ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 92.3%. Following is Stoneridge Inc with a projected earnings growth of 33.4%. Gentex Corp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 31.5%.

Dorman Products follows with a projected earnings growth of 23.7%, and Dana Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 17.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Stoneridge Inc on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.29. Since that call, shares of Stoneridge Inc have fallen 52.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.