Modine Mfg Co is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MOD , AXL , TEN , DAN , GNTX )

Below are the top five companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD ) ranks first with a gain of 6.12%; Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL ) ranks second with a gain of 4.55%; and Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN ) ranks third with a gain of 4.31%.

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN ) follows with a gain of 2.88% and Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.62%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Modine Mfg Co and will alert subscribers who have MOD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.