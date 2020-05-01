Model N Inc has the Lowest Beta in the Application Software Industry (MODN, ZIXI, WK, AVYA, ULTI)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Model N Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Following is Zix Corp with a a beta of 0.7. Workiva Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Avaya Holdings Corp. follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Ultimate Softwar rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ultimate Softwar on December 31st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $244.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Ultimate Softwar have risen 35.4%. We continue to monitor Ultimate Softwar for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.