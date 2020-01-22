Mobile Mini is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (MINI, KAR, HCSG, MATW, CPRT)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Mobile Mini ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 373.1%. Following is Kar Auction Serv with a EPS growth of 528.8%. Healthcare Servs ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,767.7%.
Matthews Intl-A follows with a EPS growth of 2,536.8%, and Copart Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,583.9%.
