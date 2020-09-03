Mks Instruments has the Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (MKSI , AEIS , KLAC , PLAB , PDFS )

Below are the top five companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI ) ranks first with a gain of 1.44%; Adv Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS ) ranks second with a loss of 0.50%; and Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) ranks third with a loss of 0.64%.

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB ) follows with a loss of 1.00% and Pdf Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.08%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mks Instruments. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mks Instruments in search of a potential trend change.