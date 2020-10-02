Mistras Group In has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (MG, NLSN, NCI, RECN, CBZ)
Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Mistras Group In ranks lowest with a an RPE of $121,000. Nielsen Holdings is next with a an RPE of $145,000. Navigant Consult ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $173,000.
Resources Connec follows with a an RPE of $188,000, and Cbiz Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $191,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mistras Group In and will alert subscribers who have MG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
