Mistras Group In is Among the Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (MG, NLSN, NCI, RECN, CBZ)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Mistras Group In ranks lowest with a an RPE of $121,000. Following is Nielsen Holdings with a an RPE of $145,000. Navigant Consult ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $173,000.

Resources Connec follows with a an RPE of $188,000, and Cbiz Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $191,000.

