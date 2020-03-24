Mistras Group In is Among the Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (MG, RECN, CRAI, NLSN, ICFI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mistras Group In ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.14. Following is Resources Connec with a a price to sales ratio of 0.47. Cra Internationa ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.55.

Nielsen Holdings follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70, and Icf Internationa rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.90.

