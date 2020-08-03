Mistras Group In is Among the Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (MG, CSGP, FORR, RECN, EFX)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Mistras Group In ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 115.2%. Costar Group Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 99.5%. Forrester Resear ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 73.4%.

Resources Connec follows with a EBITDA growth of 56.9%, and Equifax Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 23.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mistras Group In on November 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.53. Since that call, shares of Mistras Group In have fallen 52.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.