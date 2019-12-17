Mirati Therapeut Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.06%

Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.10 to a high of $115.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $115.24 on volume of 89,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mirati Therapeut have traded between a low of $34.39 and a high of $115.36 and are now at $112.72, which is 228% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.60% higher and 2.17% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mirati Therapeut on November 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.58. Since that recommendation, shares of Mirati Therapeut have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor MRTX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.