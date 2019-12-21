Mid-America Apar is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (MAA, AVB, CPT, ESS, EQR)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Mid-America Apar ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 166.7%. Following is Avalonbay Commun with a EPS growth of 494.8%. Camden Prop Tr ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 568.2%.
Essex Property follows with a EPS growth of 828.6%, and Equity Residenti rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,944.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Equity Residenti on November 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $85.19. Since that call, shares of Equity Residenti have fallen 5.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest eps growth mid-america apar avalonbay commun camden prop tr essex property equity residenti