Mid-America Apar is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MAA , ACC , AMH , SUI , IRT )

Below are the top five companies in the Residential REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.57%; American Campus (NYSE:ACC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.51%; and American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) ranks third with a gain of 1.43%.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI ) follows with a gain of 1.33% and Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.08%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Independence Rea and will alert subscribers who have IRT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.