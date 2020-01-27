Microsoft Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.55%

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.21 to a high of $162.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $164.45 on volume of 11.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Microsoft Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $139.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Microsoft Corp have risen 18.2%. We continue to monitor MSFT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Microsoft Corp has traded in a range of $102.17 to $168.19 and is now at $161.49, 58% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.