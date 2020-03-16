Microsoft Corp (MSFT) Breaks Through Support at $143.05

Shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $152.48 today and have reached the first support level of $143.05. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $131.30 and $110.12.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Microsoft Corp based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $110.23. Microsoft Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $147.49 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $168.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Microsoft Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $190.70 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Microsoft Corp and will alert subscribers who have MSFT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.