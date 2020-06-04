Microsoft Corp (MSFT) Breaks Through Resistance at $156.74

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $154.47 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $156.74. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $159.66 and $164.85.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is currently priced 30.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $110.23. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $164.45, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $149.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Microsoft Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $102.77 and a high of $190.70 and are now at $159.26, 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

