Microsoft Corp (MSFT) Approaches New Upside Target of $182.41

Shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $177.21 today and have reached the first resistance level of $180.63. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $182.41 and $187.61 will be of interest.

Microsoft Corp has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $110.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $152.81 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $162.07.

Over the past year, Microsoft Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $190.70 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Microsoft Corp and will alert subscribers who have MSFT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.