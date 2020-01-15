Microchip Tech Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.42%

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.17 to a high of $109.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $109.34 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Microchip Tech has traded in a range of $73.25 to $111.70 and is now at $108.08, 48% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 0.96% higher over the past week, respectively.

