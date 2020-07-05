Microchip Tech Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.80%

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.56 to a high of $86.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $85.54 on volume of 435,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Microchip Tech has traded in a range of $53.15 to $112.47 and is now at $85.27, 60% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

