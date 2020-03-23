Microchip Tech (MCHP) Approaches New Upside Target of $66.86

Shares of Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened today above their pivot of $60.77 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $63.25. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $66.86 and $72.95.

Over the past year, Microchip Tech has traded in a range of $53.15 to $112.47 and is now at $59.64, 12% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Potential upside of 87.0% exists for Microchip Tech, based on a current level of $59.64 and analysts' average consensus price target of $111.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $93.83 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $96.02.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Microchip Tech on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $100.77. Since that call, shares of Microchip Tech have fallen 40.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.