Michaels Cos Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.74%

Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.43 to a high of $5.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.70 on volume of 578,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Michaels Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.42 and a high of $25.57 and are now at $5.50. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.05% lower and 2.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

