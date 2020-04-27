Mgm Resorts Inte Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 9.76%

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.10 to a high of $14.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.13 on volume of 18.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have traded between a low of $5.90 and a high of $34.63 and are now at $15.26, which is 159% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

