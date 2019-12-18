Mgm Resorts Inte has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (MGM, LVS, BYD, MCRI, PNK)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Mgm Resorts Inte ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 17.7%. Following is Las Vegas Sands with a projected earnings growth of 23.7%. Boyd Gaming Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 33.3%.

Monarch Casino follows with a projected earnings growth of 35.3%, and Pinnacle Enterta rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 42.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mgm Resorts Inte on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have risen 16.5%. We continue to monitor Mgm Resorts Inte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.