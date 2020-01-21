Mgm Resorts Inte Falls 3.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.04 to a high of $33.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.05 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mgm Resorts Inte share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.63 and a 52-week low of $23.68 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $33.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mgm Resorts Inte on October 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have risen 22.1%. We continue to monitor MGM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.