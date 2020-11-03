Mgm Resorts Inte is Among the Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MGM , PENN , ERI , WYNN , BYD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Casinos & Gaming industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM ) ranks first with a gain of 16.78%; Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks second with a gain of 13.22%; and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) ranks third with a gain of 9.87%.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) follows with a gain of 9.18% and Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.64%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Eldorado Resorts on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $64.71. Since that call, shares of Eldorado Resorts have fallen 59.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.