Mgm Resorts Inte is Among the Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MGM , GDEN , WYNN , PENN , CZR )

We looked at the Casinos & Gaming industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM ) ranks first with a gain of 23.63%; Golden Entertain (NASDAQ:GDEN ) ranks second with a gain of 17.30%; and Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) ranks third with a gain of 17.11%.

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) follows with a gain of 12.49% and Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.99%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wynn Resorts Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd in search of a potential trend change.