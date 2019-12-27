Mfa Financial has the Best Relative Performance in the Mortgage REITs Industry (MFA , ORC , AGNC , NLY , NRZ )

Below are the top five companies in the Mortgage REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.02%; Orchid Island Ca (NYSE:ORC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.02%; and Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.84%.

Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY ) follows with a gain of 0.72% and New Resident (NYSE:NRZ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.61%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of New Resident on September 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.20. Since that recommendation, shares of New Resident have risen 8.7%. We continue to monitor New Resident for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.