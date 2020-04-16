Metlife Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.25%

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.89 to a high of $32.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.36 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Metlife Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.85 and a high of $53.28 and are now at $31.42, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Metlife Inc and will alert subscribers who have MET in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.