Metlife Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.43%

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.04 to a high of $52.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $52.09 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Metlife Inc have traded between a low of $41.41 and a high of $52.76 and are now at $52.92, which is 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

