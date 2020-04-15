Metlife Inc (MET) Approaches New Downside Target of $32.00

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) opened today below their pivot of $32.60 and have already reached the first level of support at $32.23. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $32.00 and $31.40 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 70.2% for shares of Metlife Inc based on a current price of $32.43 and an average consensus analyst price target of $55.19. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.06 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.13.

Metlife Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.28 and a 52-week low of $22.85 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $32.43 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

