Meta Financial G has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (CASH, PFSI, FDEF, MTG, RDN)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Meta Financial G ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 6.37. Following is Pennymac Finan-A with a a P/E ratio of 7.91. First Defiance ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 8.05.

Mgic Invt Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 9.95, and Radian Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 11.32.

