Meta Financial G has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (CASH, FDEF, AGM, MTG, RDN)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Meta Financial G ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 18.5%. First Defiance is next with a forward earnings yield of 15.0%. Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.5%.

Mgic Invt Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 10.0%, and Radian Group Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 9.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in First Defiance. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of First Defiance in search of a potential trend change.