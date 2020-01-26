Meta Financial G has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (CASH, PFSI, FDEF, MTG, RDN)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Meta Financial G ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 14.9%. Following is Pennymac Finan-A with a an earnings yield of 12.6%. First Defiance ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 12.4%.

Mgic Invt Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 10.5%, and Radian Group Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 9.1%.

