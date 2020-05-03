Meta Financial G Falls 2.95% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Meta Financial G (NASDAQ:CASH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.77 to a high of $33.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.90 on volume of 64,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Meta Financial G has traded in a range of $17.84 to $40.00 and is now at $33.90, 90% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

