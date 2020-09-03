Meta Financial G is Among the Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (CASH, FDEF, MTG, AGM, RDN)
Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.
Meta Financial G ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 22.5%. First Defiance is next with a forward earnings yield of 17.5%. Mgic Invt Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.5%.
Fed Agri Mtg-C follows with a forward earnings yield of 11.5%, and Radian Group Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 10.7%.
