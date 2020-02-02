Mesabi Trust has the Lowest Beta in the Steel Industry (MSB, SCHN, RS, STLD, SXC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Mesabi Trust ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Schnitzer Steel with a a beta of 1.3. Reliance Steel ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.3.

Steel Dynamics follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Suncoke Energy I rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.4.

