Mesabi Trust has the Highest Return on Equity in the Steel Industry (MSB, SXC, STLD, X, WOR)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Mesabi Trust ranks highest with a ROE of 41,935.7%. Suncoke Energy I is next with a ROE of 3,478.6%. Steel Dynamics ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,580.7%.
Us Steel Corp follows with a ROE of 2,539.2%, and Worthington Inds rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,384.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Worthington Inds on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Worthington Inds have risen 9.0%. We continue to monitor Worthington Inds for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest return on equity mesabi trust suncoke energy i Steel Dynamics us steel corp worthington inds