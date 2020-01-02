Mesa Labs has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (MLAB, ZBRA, OSIS, FLIR, CTRL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Mesa Labs ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.8%. Zebra Tech Corp is next with a future earnings growth of 6.5%. Osi Systems Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.7%.

Flir Systems follows with a future earnings growth of 8.7%, and Control4 Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 11.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mesa Labs and will alert subscribers who have MLAB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.