Mesa Labs is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (MLAB, BMI, CGNX, KEYS, FARO)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Mesa Labs ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 47.71. Following is Badger Meter Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 38.79. Cognex Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 33.98.

Keysight Tec follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.62, and Faro Tech rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.52.

