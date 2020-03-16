Mesa Labs is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (MLAB, BMI, KEYS, CGNX, FARO)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Mesa Labs ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 37.42. Badger Meter Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 33.32. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.75.

Cognex Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.93, and Faro Tech rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.61.

