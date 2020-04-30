Meritor Inc Rises 4.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.01 to a high of $21.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.28 on volume of 595,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Meritor Inc has traded in a range of $10.91 to $27.17 and is now at $20.37, 87% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

