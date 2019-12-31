Meritor Inc Rises 10.12% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.27 to a high of $27.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.86 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Meritor Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.96 and a high of $27.14 and are now at $25.89, 62% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

