Meritor Inc Falls 5.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.25 to a high of $20.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.32 on volume of 259,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Meritor Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.17 and a 52-week low of $15.96 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $21.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Meritor Inc and will alert subscribers who have MTOR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.