Meritage Homes C Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.13%

Meritage Homes C (NYSE:MTH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.14 to a high of $47.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.47 on volume of 320,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Meritage Homes C have traded between a low of $40.99 and a high of $76.61 and are now at $42.39, which is 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.