Merit Medical Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 9.35%

Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.24 to a high of $39.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.85 on volume of 445,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Merit Medical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.60 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and are now trading 83% above that low price at $37.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Merit Medical on December 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Merit Medical have risen 19.1%. We continue to monitor MMSI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.